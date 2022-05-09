Judge in Indianapolis sentences Jared Fogle associate to 27 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An associate of Jared Fogle who provided evidence that led to the criminal case against the disgraced former Subway pitchman was sentenced Monday to 27 years in prison for sexually molesting young girls and installing cameras to secretly take videos and photos of the victims.
A federal judge sentenced Russell Taylor, 50, who pleaded guilty last year to 30 child pornography and sexual exploitation crimes for his acts against nine children, The Indianapolis Star reported. The victims were ages 9 to 16 when the crimes occurred.
Two of the girls were molested by Taylor and his wife, Angela Baldwin, who was convicted in 2020 of four child exploitation and child pornography crimes. She is scheduled to be sentenced later Monday.
The couple shared videos and photos of the girls with Fogle that were captured by hidden cameras Taylor installed in the couple’s Indianapolis home.
Fogle, who became a Subway pitchman after shedding more than 200 pounds (90.7 kilograms) as a college student, in part by eating the chain’s sandwiches, was sentenced in 2015 to 15 years in prison for possession or distribution of child pornography and traveling across state lines to have sex with a minor.