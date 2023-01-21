Judge grants temporary restraining order for plantiffs in Illinois gun ban lawsuit

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An Effingham County judge granted a temporary restraining order against Illinois' new gun control law.
The law, known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act, bans assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.
Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued the order Friday after former Illinois attorney general candidate Tom DeVore sued to block the law.
DeVore said he's representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.
The judge's ruling only applies to the 850 plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit and four licensed gun dealers.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement after the judge's ruling on the Protect Illinois Communities Act:
"This decision is not surprising. Although disappointing, it is the initial result we've seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to advance ideology over public safety. We are well aware that this is only the first step in defending this important legislation. I remain confident that the courts will uphold the constitutionality of Illinois’ law, which aligns with the eight other states with similar laws and was written in collaboration with lawmakers, advocates, and legal experts."
The press secretary for Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said his office has filed a notice of appeal and will ask the Appellate Court to reverse and vacate the temporary restraining order.