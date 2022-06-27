Judge enters temporary order in favor of two Vigo County transgender students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has granted a temporary order in favor of two local transgender students.
For now, Terre Haute North must allow the two students to use the boys' bathrooms and locker rooms except for the showers.
Indiana's Attorney General says he supports the Vigo County School Corporation in federal lawsuit involving two transgender students
We've previously told you that the two students sued the school corporation. They say school administrators denied them access to male facilities.
A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction while the case plays out.
In it, the judge said that the students have shown they're likely to be successful in their arguments.
They say the school violated their Title 9 right to education" free of discrimination.
The judge also said that denying access to the male facilities may have negative life-long consequences on the students' well-being.