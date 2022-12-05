 Skip to main content
Judge allows Indiana AG's investigation into doctor who performed an abortion on a ten-year-old

Indiana's attorney general wants a state board to discipline a doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old. Her attorney says it's to 'intimidate' providers

Indiana's attorney general is asking the state medical licensing board to discipline Dr. Caitlin Bernard, here in Indianapolis on September 28, who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old girl.

 Kaiti Sullivan/For The Washington Post/Getty Images

An Indiana judge has ruled not to block an investigation into a Hoosier doctor who provided an abortion to a ten-year-old.

Doctor Caitlin Bernard had requested an injunction to halt Attorney General Todd Rokita's investigation.

The judge denied that request late last week.

She says the medical licensing board now has jurisdiction over the matter.

That's as the attorney general filed a complaint with the board on Wednesday.

However, the judge did note that Rokita's comments before the filing were unlawful breaches of confidentiality.

