Judge allows Indiana AG's investigation into doctor who performed an abortion on a ten-year-old

An Indiana judge has ruled not to block an investigation into a Hoosier doctor who provided an abortion to a ten-year-old.
Doctor Caitlin Bernard had requested an injunction to halt Attorney General Todd Rokita's investigation.
The judge denied that request late last week.
She says the medical licensing board now has jurisdiction over the matter.
That's as the attorney general filed a complaint with the board on Wednesday.
However, the judge did note that Rokita's comments before the filing were unlawful breaches of confidentiality.