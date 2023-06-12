Judge accepts plea agreement in connection to 2021 Vigo County death

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man knows how long he'll be behind bars in connection to a death. That's after reaching a plea agreement.
Michael Wilson will spend decades in prison. He was originally charged with murder.
The incident happened back in May of 2021. Police found the body of Gayle Wilson inside her home.
They believe Wilson murdered his mother, then stole her car. Wilson pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary resulting in serious bodily injury.
News 10 has learned the judge accepted the plea agreement Monday. It dropped some of the previous charges and sentenced him to 40 years in prison.
Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said the case was an unusual one, as mental health was a factor.
He says, "While there is no dispute that the defendant was mentally ill at the time of this crime, he was deemed to understand right from wrong at the time he committed these acts. Therefore, Indiana law still holds him accountable."
He says the victim's family supports the sentencing.