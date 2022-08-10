Joink announces planned acquisition of Computer Techniques, Inc.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Internet provider Joink announced plans for growth on Wednesday.
Joink and its growth capital partner have entered an agreement to take over Computer Techniques, Inc. (CTI), located in Central Illinois.
According to Joink, the acquisition will speed up the process to deploy high-quality fiber broadband Internet service to homes and businesses in Central Illinois. The CTI network passes over 12,000 homes across Christian County and Montgomery County.
CTI co-founders Adam Vocks and Billy Williams founded the company in 1998. Over the years the company has transformed from a computer sales and service business into a facilities-based provider that now exclusively services its connectivity customers with fiber optics.
Vocks said, "The shared vision of the two companies, combined with similar success stories, makes Joink the perfect acquirer for CTI to finally allow our accelerated expansion plans to become a reality. I am thrilled for our customers and employees to be part of this future."
Williams added, "Over time, high-speed Internet access has evolved from a luxury to a necessity. Its importance is growing daily, and I couldn't be prouder of our team for the significant work we've done to position for continued growth and success."
The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.