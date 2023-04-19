Join the fun and support a good cause: Bingo night and sloppy joe dinner at Wabash Activity Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Looking for a good way to spend your Friday night?
The Wabash Activity Center is inviting the community to come out to support its cause.
The center's hosting a bingo night and sloppy joe dinner to raise money for future activities like line dancing.
Anyone is welcome to participate in the center's programs, but most activities are conducive to keeping area seniors active.
"We are just now coming out of the winter heating bill. And, you know, it was huge this past winter for us. So, hopefully, this event will help get us caught up, and then we'll just move forward," Michelle Inman, the center's director, said.
Bingo night will be this Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. That's at the Wabash Activity Center on South 5th Street in Terre Haute.
Tickets are $30 apiece.
You can get those at the center Wednesday and Thursday, or at the door the day of, but supplies are limited.
For an extra $5, you'll get to play an extra game for a chance to win a $100 Texas Roadhouse gift card.