John Rust announces run for Indiana Senate

INDIANA (WTHI) - Another candidate has entered the race for Indiana's open Senate seat.
John Rust announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination earlier in the week.
He's a Southern Indiana egg farmer. He describes himself as a Christian, capitalist, and conservative gay man.
He joins U.S. Representative Jim Banks on the Republican ticket.
Two Democrats are running. They are former Indianapolis City-County Council Member Keith Potts and former State Representative Marc Carmichael.
Republican Senator Mike Braun is giving up the seat to run for Indiana Governor.