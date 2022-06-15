John Hinckley Jr. freed from all court oversight decades after Reagan assassination attempt

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 105. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 102 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM
EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 105. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 102 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM
EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

John Hinckley Jr. freed from all court oversight decades after Reagan assassination attempt

  • 0
John Hinckley Jr. freed from all court oversight decades after Reagan assassination attempt

Secret Service agents and police officers swarm John Hinckley Jr., obscured from view, after he attempted an assassination on President Ronald Reagan outside the Washington Hilton hotel on March 30, 1981.

 Ron Edmonds/AP/FILE

John Hinckley Jr. has been freed from all court restrictions, marking the end of years of government oversight nearly four decades after he shot and wounded then-President Ronald Reagan.

"After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!" Hinckley tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this month, US District Judge Paul Friedman said Hinckley was on track to be fully released from court supervision, setting the final release date for Wednesday.

The judge had approved a deal last September between the Justice Department and Hinckley for his "unconditional release," without restrictions on his movements or internet activity. The judge said at the time that the restrictions would've been dropped "a long, long, long time ago" had Reagan not been Hinckley's target.

Hinckley attempted to assassinate Reagan outside of the Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on March 30, 1981, hitting the former President with one bullet and severely injuring then-press secretary James Brady, who was left partially paralyzed. Hinckley was quickly apprehended outside the hotel, and investigators found that he had stalked actress Jodie Foster and said he was trying to impress her with the assassination attempt.

He was found not guilty by reason of insanity and spent nearly 30 years at a mental hospital. He was released in 2016 and had lived for a time in Williamsburg, Virginia, with his mother, who died last year.

Over time, he underwent extensive mental health treatment and received permission from judges to visit with his family. He eventually was granted judicial clearance to start posting music online, under his own name. Hinckley's Youtube channel, where he posts original songs and covers, has amassed over 28,000 subscribers.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute on Wednesday directed CNN to a previously released statement opposing Hinckley's release.

"The Reagan Foundation and Institute is both saddened and concerned that John Hinckley, Jr. will soon be unconditionally released and intends to pursue a music career for profit," the statement said. "Mr. Hinckley is the man responsible for the attempted assassination of President Reagan and the shooting of three other brave men, one who eventually died of his injuries years later. We strongly oppose his release into society where he apparently seeks to make a profit from his infamy."

During the September 2021 hearing to determine Hinckley's release conditions, attorney Barry Levine said that there is an extensive body of evidence from independent psychologists and experts that Hinckley's "mental disease is in full, stable and complete remission, and has been so for over three decades." Doctors, Levine added at the time, have repeatedly concluded that Hinckley doesn't pose a risk to the public and is sincerely committed to continuing his therapy and treatment.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you