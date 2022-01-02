Joe Gatto is leaving 'Impractical Jokers' for personal reasons

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.

White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel affecting Edwards, Posey, Wabash,
White, Gibson, Knox and Gallatin Counties.

Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

.Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of two inches of rainfall
this past weekend over central Indiana...has brought the Wabash
River to flood.  Minor flooding is expected at Mount Carmel through
early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
CST /1115 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Monday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 9.4 feet
Thursday, January 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.

White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel affecting Edwards, Posey, Wabash,
White, Gibson, Knox and Gallatin Counties.

Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

.Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of two inches of rainfall
this past weekend over central Indiana...has brought the Wabash
River to flood.  Minor flooding is expected at Mount Carmel through
early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
CST /1115 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 10.1 feet
Tuesday, January 11.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.

White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel affecting Edwards, Posey, Wabash,
White, Gibson, Knox and Gallatin Counties.

Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

.Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of two inches of rainfall
this past weekend over central Indiana...has brought the Wabash
River to flood.  Minor flooding is expected at Mount Carmel through
early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
CST /1115 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
19.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ was 19.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Joe Gatto is leaving 'Impractical Jokers' for personal reasons

  • 0
Joe Gatto is leaving 'Impractical Jokers' for personal reasons

Comedian Joe Gatto has announced that he will be leaving the popular television series "Impractical Jokers" after nine seasons to focus on fatherhood.

 Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Comedian Joe Gatto has announced that he will be leaving the popular television series "Impractical Jokers" after nine seasons to focus on fatherhood.

"Alongside my friends, I've devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away," Gatto said in an Instagram post on Friday evening.

The comedian has starred in the hidden camera reality show on truTV since its debut in 2011 alongside Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Brian Quinn. The group also starred in a feature film inspired by the show in 2020 titled "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" directed by Chris Henchy.

Gatto also announced in the post he and his wife, Bessy Gatto, "decided to amicably part ways" after eight years of marriage.

"Now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids," he wrote. The couple have a 6-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son together.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Gatto for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

"Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life," Gatto's statement continued. "I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them."

Bessy also shared the news of the couple's separation on her Instagram page, saying: "Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together."

In a joint statement released on social media, Quinn, Murray and Vulcano addressed Gatto's exit from the show: "After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe. While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family."

The three comedians said they will be filming "a new chapter" of the show this month with "the support of our fans."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you