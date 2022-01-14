Job market looks promising for those needing employment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What was once one of the largest employers in Terre Haute is set to cut 100 employees this year. We told you before this is at Sony in Terre Haute.
Sony DADC will leave many people back on the job search. It comes after the company is laying off 100 employees. But one economist says they won't have any problem finding their next place of employment. Economists say the job market looks good for manufacturing. Dr. Robert Guell with ISU says Sony DADC mainly focused on the hard disc which is now a thing of the past, especially with streaming services like Hulu and Netflix.
"There's very little demand anymore for physical media, and that's what this plant has done. So for the last decade, we've seen a slow-motion unwinding of one of Terre Haute's biggest employers."
Dr. Guell adds there are plenty of places hiring for those set to be laid off from Sony. He adds their paycheck may not look the same, though.
"Now, you're not going to be doing what you did or making what you did, but this is one of the best times in the history of Terre Haute to be unemployed."
He says last year; people were getting paid a lot more for unemployment. Now that is not the case.
"One of the things they need to remember, though is the enhanced federal supplement to unemployment no longer exists. So the unemployment compensation checks are capped in Indiana at a little under $400 a week."
He says, of course, nobody wants to be laid off ever, but folks who are should look to the future with promise.
"At this time, there is really big demand in very constraint supply of workers, so if you are willing to work and aren't contemplating retirement, this is the best time."
In addition, if you are looking for employment a good place to start is some of the hiring services around the area like, Labor Link, Workforce One, and Resource MFG.