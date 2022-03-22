Jill Biden to meet with four Ukrainian children transported to US for cancer treatment

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch...and additional
rainfall of one to two inches today through tonight...will lead to
lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Montezuma.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 20.7 feet Friday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Petersburg.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch...and additional
rainfall of one to two inches today through tonight...will lead to
lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...
and the White River at Elliston and from Edwardsport down to
Petersburg.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.7 feet Friday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Petersburg.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch...and additional
rainfall of one to two inches today through tonight...will lead to
lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...
and the White River at Elliston and from Edwardsport down to
Petersburg.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 30...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Wednesday, March 30.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.1 feet Saturday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, March 30.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINDY TODAY WITH SOUTHEAST WINDS TO NEAR 30 MPH AND GUSTS TO
NEAR 45 MPH...

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs
could be blown down.

Use extra caution driving, especially if operating a high profile
vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Jill Biden to meet with four Ukrainian children transported to US for cancer treatment

  • 0
Jill Biden to meet with four Ukrainian children transported to US for cancer treatment

St. Jude Children's research hospital in Memphis, Tennessee is seen on the afternoon of Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Matt Patterson via AP)

 James Patterson

(CNN) -- Four Ukrainian children were transported to the United States for cancer treatment with the help of the US State Department and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday, and they will meet with first lady Jill Biden on Friday.

According to Price, the State Department helped to airlift the children and "some of their immediate family members from Poland to Memphis International Airport, where they were met and transported to St. Jude."

"There, the patients will be able to safely resume critical cancer therapy disrupted by the Kremlin's aggression. They will receive the specialized care they desperately need, and their family members will be afforded sustenance, security, and support from St. Jude," he said in a statement.

In a tweet, Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that "Children are among the most vulnerable in a crisis," saying the State Department was "humbled" to help airlift them.

Biden is traveling to the hospital on Friday, where she will personally meet with the children, her spokesman Michael LaRosa confirmed to CNN. The East Wing indicated Biden's Friday visit to St. Jude will include highlighting programs and services for pediatric cancer patients in relation to the Biden-Harris administration Cancer Moonshot initiative, for which the first lady is advocating as one of her primary initiatives. She is also scheduled to give public remarks during her visit.

Civilians, including children, have faced significant violence in Russia's weeks-long war in Ukraine. As of Friday, at least 847 civilians, including 64 children, had been killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24, according to the United Nations, which said the actual death toll is likely much higher.

Price said the four children "represent a small proportion of the thousands of patients whose cancer treatment has been interrupted and, who, even amid a pandemic and with compromised immune systems, were forced to flee their homes."

"That is why, together with our allies and partners, we will continue to support our Ukrainian partners as we seek to save lives and bring this needless war to a close," he said.

CNN has reached out to St. Jude for comment.

