Jewelry store theft leads to shots fired and owner's arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a theft report at a local store. Now the store's owner is facing charges.
Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of the meadows shopping center. Witnesses told police a man entered Darrell's Diamonds Jewelry store and stole something.
Police say the suspect went outside. Then, he and another person ran from the Meadows. That's when officers say the store's owner, Darrell Bemis, chased them and fired a gun.
Bemis was taken to jail on a criminal recklessness charge. Police say the two men who ran haven't been located.