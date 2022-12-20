 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Blowing
snow. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as
35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night
with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of
hours during the transition from rain to snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Jerry Bruckheimer would 'love' to have Johnny Depp back in 'Pirates' franchise

  • 0
Jerry Bruckheimer would 'love' to have Johnny Depp back in 'Pirates' franchise

Jerry Bruckheimer, right, would 'love' to have Johnny Depp back in the 'Pirates' franchise.

 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jerry Bruckheimer sounds like he would like to work with Johnny Depp again.

The movie producer was asked by The Hollywood Reporter if Depp was "somebody a studio like Disney would put front and center again in a Pirates sequel?"

"You'd have to ask them. I can't answer that question," Bruckheimer, who produced films for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, responded. "I really don't know. I would love to have him in the movie. He's a friend, a terrific actor and it's unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do."

A jury in June found both Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other. The jury awarded significantly more damages to Depp, which was seen as a legal win for the actor.

Depp sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post. In the piece, Heard described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Though Depp was not named in the article, he claimed it cost him acting roles, including a potential appearance in a sixth "Pirates" film.

In May, while the highly publicized trial was still going on, Bruckheimer talked to The Times about whether Depp would return.

"Not at this point," Bruckheimer said then. "The future is yet to be decided."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.