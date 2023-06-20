Jeff Cochren named South Knox School Superintendent

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The South Knox School board voted unanimously to make Jeff Cochren South Knox School Corporation’s new superintendent.
Cochren attended Tuesday night's meeting with his family by his side.
It's a job that Cochren is looking forward to taking on.
"There are so many great things happening here. I'm looking forward to getting to know the kids, the families, and the staff,” said Cochren.
Cochren said he coached basketball for many years.
It wasn't until Cochren was 42 that he decided to get into education.
"My dad was a superintendent of schools. He retired from that in Princeton. He passed away and it made me think and I decided to pursue getting my license."
For the last several years, Cochren has worked as a Principal at Heritage Hills High School.
Cochren said he is aware of the buyout of previous Superintendent Tim Grove's contract and the controversy it caused.
He said he is ready to work with everyone in the school corporation during the healing process.
"As we get starting with the school year, they're going to find me in the building and that is the only way to do that. I can't expect teachers to find me in the central office to find me, I've got to engage with them."
South Knox School Board President Eric Carter told News 10 he believes that Cochren is a good fit for the school corporation.
"He is outgoing and he likes to talk and he likes to see things like the sporting events and whatever we may have going on in the auditorium like drama or band."
Following the meeting, parents and teachers met with Cochren and his family.
Cochren will begin acting as superintendent on July 1