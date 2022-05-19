Jeep Junkies set to hold annual benefit to help fight breast cancer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, you can help raise money for local people fighting breast cancer.
That's with the 6th annual "Going Topless for PINK" event.
There will be live music, food, games for kids, and a Jeep car show on Friday. And then, on Saturday, the Jeeps will hit the road around the Wabash Valley.
All money from the event will go to PINK of Terre Haute. The group supports cancer care needs, as well as education efforts.
"I would just encourage anybody that's got a Jeep, if you have a friend or family member, come out and see what it's all about. It's great to get out there and see the sea of Jeeps all over the Wabash Valley. It's also really cool to know that money is going to somebody who needs it," Mr. Michael Latta from Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies told us.
You can register your Jeep in person this weekend at Plumbers and Steamfitters. On Friday you can register from 4 to 7 P.M. and on Saturday you can register any time from 8 to 10 A.M.