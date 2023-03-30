Jeep junkies rev up for 2023's "Going Topless for Pink" ride

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Beautiful days are great for getting out to take a drive!
The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies are inviting you to do just that later this year.
The "Going Topless for Pink" ride is coming up.
For the past 6 years, the group has raised money for Pink of Terre Haute to support breast cancer patients and survivors.
In 2022, the Jeep Junkies raised more than $87,000. In 2023, the group hopes to raise even more.
Leaders say it's always good to get together and ride for a good cause.
"It's really cool when you're going down Wabash or driving around town that day, and you just see Jeeps. And they're everywhere. It's just a sea of Jeeps and they're from all over the country really. So, that's kind of cool to see." Said Jeep Junkies' Mike Latta.
This year's event kicks off on May 9, with the ride happening on May 20. You can register on the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies' website here.