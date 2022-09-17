Jeep Junkies hosts second annual "Run to Remember" - it's all about honoring our local law enforcement

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Jeep owners from all over the state came together to honor our local fallen officers on Saturday.
The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies hosted its second annual Run to Remember -- it's their Memorial Fund Ride.
The ride started at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 -- where they traveled to the THPD Headquarters for a fallen officers ceremony.
They also drove along Brent Long Memorial Way and Rob Pitts Memorial Way.
Organizers say its all about recognizing the men and women who serve our community every day, and those who died in the line of duty.
"To remember these folks and to remember to carry on their legacy that they are not forgotten -- that we appreciate everything they did," Mike Latta with the Jeep Junkies said.
The event ended with a cook out, live music, and a silent auction for all to enjoy. The money raised goes to the THPD Memorial Fund.