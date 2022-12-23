Jeep Junkies help deliver Meals on (bigger) Wheels amid bad weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The ice and snow made it hard for many people to get out on the roads.
The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies helped delivers meals to those in need.
Meals on Wheels reached out to the Jeep Junkies for help ahead of the winter storm.
The Jeep Junkies say that helping the community is something that just makes sense on days like these.
"There's no shortage of people that want to come out and help in situations like this, and help the community. And the other part of that is too, you know, when everyone wants to stay at home, people with Jeeps want to get out and go," Mike Latta said.
The group helped to deliver more than 500 meals today.