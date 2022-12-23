 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Strong and gusty winds resulting in
blowing and drifting snow. Light snow at times.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 30
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35
will be common tonight. Wind gusts will peak up to 45 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Jeep Junkies help deliver Meals on (bigger) Wheels amid bad weather

  • 0
jeep junkies
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The ice and snow made it hard for many people to get out on the roads.

The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies helped delivers meals to those in need.

Meals on Wheels reached out to the Jeep Junkies for help ahead of the winter storm.

The Jeep Junkies say that helping the community is something that just makes sense on days like these.

"There's no shortage of people that want to come out and help in situations like this, and help the community. And the other part of that is too, you know, when everyone wants to stay at home, people with Jeeps want to get out and go," Mike Latta said.

The group helped to deliver more than 500 meals today.

Recommended for you