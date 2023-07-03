Jeep Junies raises record-setting amount for PINK of Terre Haute

The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies outdid themselves this year.
On Monday, the organization presented PINK of Terre Haute with a large check -- it's largest check to date.
This year, the organization's annual ride raised more than $100,300 to help with education, treatment, and support.
Organizers are amazed by the continued support of the community.
"This community, the Jeep community itself, has been so welcoming and so inviting and so family-oriented," said Christy Sanders, a planning committee member and breast cancer survivor.