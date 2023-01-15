ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is traveling to Europe to speak on the state's achievements.
World industry leaders will meet in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss political and social issues. The theme for this year is Cooperation in a Fragmented World.
The governor will take part in a number of forums throughout the week. Pritzker will speak on the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act and the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan.
Gov. Pritzker will participate in:
- Tuesday, January 17th
American (Un)Bound Panel on the American Legislative Landscape
- Wednesday, January 18th
Gathering of World Leaders: Roundtable on Navigating the New Energy Reality
- Thursday, January 19th
Joint Governor’s Policy Meeting: Industry Infrastructure
Gathering of World Leaders: Roundtable on Chartering the Course to COP28