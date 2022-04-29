Jasonville officer shoots man who allegedly lunged at them with a knife

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about an officer-involved shooting in Greene County.
Indiana State Police says it is investigating a shooting that involved the Jasonville Police Department.
According to police, a Jasonville office was responding to a call about a disruptive person outside of a home.
That person allegedly had a knife.
According to police, an officer told the man to drop the knife - but he refused and then allegedly lunged at the officer.
State police says the Jasonville officer fired at least one shot at the man, hitting him.
The suspect was taken to the hospital with "potentially" life-threatning injuries. Nobody else was hurt.
The identity of the officer and suspect haven't been released.