Jason Aldean’s ‘Small Town’ video edited to remove Atlanta protest footage

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values expected Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Thursday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Jason Aldean’s ‘Small Town’ video edited to remove Atlanta protest footage

Jasson Aldean performing in July. A music video for a controversial Jason Aldean song that has received both backlash and support has been shortened by a few seconds, removing apparent television footage of a protest in Atlanta, Georgia.

 Connie Chronuk/Disney General Entertainment Content/ABC/Getty Images

(CNN) — A music video for a controversial Jason Aldean song that has received both backlash and support has been shortened by a few seconds, removing apparent television footage of a protest in Atlanta, Georgia.

The original video shows Aldean singing “Got a gun that my granddad gave me/They say one day they’re gonna round up/Well, that s–t might fly in the city, good luck/Try that in a small town” before footage from a Fox News station is seen with the chyron reading “State of Emergency Declared In Georgia.”

That footage also appeared in the beginning of the original video just after a Molotov cocktail, as it is known, is lit. The news footage was seen projected onto a building behind Aldean as he sings.

But the current video on YouTube no longer contains either instance of the footage.

It is unclear as to when and why the video was edited, but public outcry over the music video erupted last week.

CNN has reached out to reps for Aldean, his record label and Fox for comment.

While the song was released in May, according to Billboard, the accompanying video wasn’t released until July 14.

Critics say the tune’s lyrics are evocative of vigilantism, racism and “sundown towns” that practice a form of all white segregation in which people of color and others who are considered outsiders know they faced violence if they are not out of an area before the sun goes down.

Some viewers noticed scenes in the video were shot in front of what appears to be the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee. The courthouse has been the site of several incidents of racial violence, including the 1927 lynching of a Black man named Henry Choate. It also served as a backdrop for the Columbia Race Riot in 1946.

CMT pulled the music video from rotation last week.

Aldean has defended the song, tweeting “There isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage.”

The song recently debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart and the music video had more than 19 million views as of Wednesday.

