January will be 'a really, really hard month' as the Omicron variant fuels spike in infections, expert says

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Elliston

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton

.The combination of high water from rains last week and an expected
1 to 1.5 inches Tuesday will lead to renewed flooding along much of
the Wabash River with the potential for additional flooding along
the lower White River.  Additional rains later this week will
prolong flooding and may lead to flooding at points not currently
forecast to reach flood stage.  Flooding is ongoing near Lafayette
and will begin in the next 48 hours at points downstream.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
EST /915 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From this evening to Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 19.8 feet early Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 19.8 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 05...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Wednesday, January 05.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 20.0 feet Saturday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

January will be 'a really, really hard month' as the Omicron variant fuels spike in infections, expert says

  • 0
January will be 'a really, really hard month' as Omicron variant fuels new infections, expert says. People are seen waiting in line for COVID-19 tests at a mobile testing site in Times Square on December 27 in New York.

 NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2021/AP

The Omicron variant is going to make the start of 2022 difficult as infections surge and hospitals grapple with the most contagious strain of coronavirus yet, health experts say.

"January is going to be a really, really hard month. And people should just brace themselves for a month where lots of people are going to get infected," said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

An average of 237,061 new Covid-19 cases were reported each day over the past week, according to Monday data from Johns Hopkins University.

Some predict the US will soon blow past its record for daily new cases -- 251,988, set on January 11.

"I think we're going to see half a million cases a day -- easy -- sometime over the next week to 10 days," CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner told CNN Sunday.

Most people who are vaccinated and boosted won't get severe illness, but that won't be true for the unvaccinated, Jha said.

"A lot of people who have not gotten a vaccine are going to end up getting pretty sick, and it's going to be pretty disruptive," Jha said. "My hope is as we get into February and certainly by the time we get into March, infection numbers will come way down, and it'll also start getting (into) spring, and the weather will start getting better. And that will also help."

People can protect themselves by getting vaccinated and boosted and taking precautions in public, Jha said.

"I would urge people to wear a higher quality mask any time they're in a place with lots of people and they're going to be indoors for any extended period of time," Jha said.

A surgical mask might be fine for a quick grocery store trip in an empty store, but for other events, a well-fitting N95 or KF94 mask provides better protection, he said.

Looking ahead to New Year's Eve on Friday, small gatherings of fully vaccinated people will be safe, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. But people should avoid large parties where they don't know the vaccination status of all guests, he said.

"When you are talking about a New Year's Eve party where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of the vaccination, I would recommend strongly: Stay away from that this year," said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"There will be other years to do that. But not this year."

Covid-19 cases among children has hospitals 'waiting on the edge'

Holiday gatherings, like those over Christmas and New Year's, have some health care workers worried about the impact on children in the coming weeks -- especially those who are too young to be vaccinated.

"We've just had all of these kids mixing together with everybody else during Christmas," said Dr. Claudia Hoyen, the director of pediatric infection control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Ohio.

"We have one more holiday to get through with New Year's, and then we'll be sending everybody back to school. Everybody is kind of waiting on the edge, wondering what we'll end up seeing."

Nationwide, pediatric Covid-19 hospitalizations are nearing the record high set in September.

Pediatric hospitalizations in New York City increased five-fold over a three-week period. In Chicago, hospitalizations at one children's hospital have quadrupled. At Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC, close to half the Covid-19 tests are coming back positive.

At Texas Children's Pediatrics & Urgent Care in Houston, the chief medical officer is concerned about the current surge, he said.

"What's concerning on the (pediatric) side is that, unlike the adults -- where they're reporting for the number of adults getting infected relatively low numbers getting hospitalized -- what we're really seeing, we think, is an increasing number of kids being hospitalized," Dr. Stanley Spinner said.

Children are an easy target for the virus, said Dr. Juan Salazar, physician in chief at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.

"It's affecting larger communities and it's certainly affecting children in a way that we hadn't seen before," he said. "And that's new compared to last year."

CDC updates isolation guidelines

Days after updating its guidance on isolation time for health care workers who test positive for Covid-19, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also updated its guidance for the general population.

The CDC shortened the recommended time for isolation for people with Covid-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others. The prior guidance advised 10 days of isolation.

"The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after," the CDC said in a statement announcing the updated guidelines.

The CDC's new recommendations will allow asymptomatic people "to come back to work earlier, and safely, at very low risk," said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"That will help us in the New Year begin to get our gears back into operation and to function better."

The CDC also updated its recommended quarantine period for those exposed to someone with Covid-19.

For those who are unvaccinated, have not had a second mRNA dose in more than six months or have not had a booster shot, the CDC recommends quarantining for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.

People who have gotten their booster shot do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to Covid-19, but they should wear a mask for 10 days after exposure, the CDC said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Maggie Fox, Virginia Langmaid, Jen Christensen, Chris Liakos, Sonnet Swire, Kevin Liptak and Jennifer Corn contributed to this report.