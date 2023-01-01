January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

UNITED STATES - Occupational cancer is now the leading cause of death among firefighters. To help bring attention to this, this month is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.
The goal is to educate firefighters about preventing and surviving occupational cancer.
The month-long campaign includes safety stand-downs, factsheets, podcasts, survivor stories, and training briefs.
These materials focus on the scope of the cancer problem, prevention, best practices, survivorship, leadership tactics to encourage prevention, and skills to help departments reduce their risk of occupational cancer.
The hope is to reverse this trend to save more firefighters' lives.
