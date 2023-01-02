January is dedicated to "Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters risk their lives daily to get the job done. In addition to the danger of putting out fires, firefighters are at an increased risk for cancer.
January is "Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month."
Firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed than the general public.
With constant exposure to toxic chemicals, cancer is now the leading cause of death for firefighters.
Joe Schumacher is the Chief Operations Officer for the "Firefighter Cancer Support Network."
Schumacher is a "Three-time" cancer survivor. He believes his line of work is the reason why.
"I got diagnosed in 1996 with testicular cancer. In 2013 I had Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, and then this past July, I had prostate cancer," said Schumacher.
The mission of the "Firefighter Cancer Support Network" is to assist firefighters and their families diagnosed with cancer.
They deliver post-diagnosis resources and a "Badge-To-Badge Mentorship." This mentorship comes from fire-service mentors who have personal experience with battling cancer.
"My first two diagnoses, I didn't even know about the cancer support network. so I joined it in 2013 after my second battle, but with my most recent one, I got the opportunity to take advantage of our mentor program. Even though I already am a mentor, I got a mentor for myself," said Schumacher.
Firefighter gear is designed to protect them from the heat, but it's not designed to protect them from absorbing toxic chemicals.
To limit those risks, the Terre Haute Fire Department takes multiple steps before and after a fire.
"Have two sets of fire gear, so immediately upon returning back to the firehouse, every firefighter will switch out into a clean set of fire gear, ready to go for the next call. The old set that they take off will be washed," said Lieutenant and Deputy Fire Marshall of the Terre Haute Fire Department, Billy Roberts.
That's not all they do! The department also carries cleaning supplies and will typically take showers after a shift. They also have a vent cleaning system to air out all the toxins from the fire truck.
"When they are pulling the fire truck in, one guy will get off and immediately hook that up, so we're not bringing in all that exhaust into the firehouse," said Roberts.
The Terre Haute Fire Department is also implementing a new plan to conduct cancer screenings annually.
"Been very fortunate each time, I caught them early, and the reason I was able to catch them early was through screenings, and that's one of the big things that we push early screenings for firefighters," said Schumacher.
If you are battling with cancer and looking for support -- You can go here and here.