Jail expansion funding problem gets solved in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The county's solution came from the state of Indiana. Recently the state of Indiana has allowed for 25 year bonds to be available to local entities.
Here's how that has affected Knox county. The county originally looked to pay for the jail expansion with a 20-year bond. A local income tax was passed in 2019 to pay for that bond.
Since then, construction prices have gone up.
However, the tax funding would stay the same. This meant the county could not afford the project in 20 year frame. The county could pay for the project by pushing the bond out to 25 years.
This allows the jail to be expanded with a new work release facility on site. All at the sizes they originally planned.
Knox County sheriff Doug Vantlin explains, "We're waiting on construction to start. I think the next couple of weeks they're going to start moving equipment in, and we'll get busy breaking ground."