 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions now $1.1 billion, second-largest jackpot in game history

  • 0
Jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions now $1.1 billion, second-largest jackpot in game history

Nancy Linares, left, and Prince Joseph Israel, fill out Mega Millions play slips at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, California, on July 26. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday has risen to $1.1 billion, the second-largest in the 20-year history of the game.

 Jae C. Hong/AP

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday has risen to $1.1 billion, the second-largest in the 20-year history of the game, according to a news release.

The cash value option of Friday's jackpot is $648.2 million.

In October of 2018, a winning ticket was sold in South Carolina for a record $1.537 billion. That remains the world's largest lottery prize won on a single ticket, according to the release.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million, the release said.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands with drawings held on Tuesday and Friday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you