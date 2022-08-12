J. Gumbo's has a new owner and is getting ready to re-open soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - J. Gumbo's has been sold to Adam Dalton of Terre Haute.
The Wabash Avenue restaurant hasn't been open in a while, but that will soon be changing.
You can expect the smell of some Cajun classics to fill downtown sometime next week when the restaurant has its soft opening. The official ribbon cutting will come not long after that.
Currently, J. Gumbo's is hiring for several positions. If you want to apply, all you have to do is go to the restaurant and get an application.
Having worked on other successful businesses in Terre Haute, Dalton says he's more than ready to lead his J. Gumbo's team.