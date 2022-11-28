Ivy Tech unveiled new paramedic science spaces

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech unveiled a new paramedic space for students in this program.
This updated space will give paramedic students more opportunities for real-world experiences.
Alumnus Ze'caleb Lyle is amazed to see the newly renovated space for paramedic students at ivy tech.
"I came here today, and it's a whole other level than what we had. Having more space and more clinical, more space in the classrooms has been an incredible turnout for us and, I think, future students," said Lyle.
Previously, students had to build in time to rearrange the classroom to help set up for lab activities. Now, thanks to trans-care, students will have more access to space and equipment. It's something staff members hope will attract more students.
"That's who we all are going to need first. Hopefully, with everything we're doing with this renovation and the celebration of this new space, there will be some people out there that want to learn more," said Julie Will, Dean of the School of Health Services.
This program provides students with lectures, demonstrations, in-classroom sessions, and more clinicals.
Lyle is one of many people who took what he learned from Ivy Tech and put it to use as a paramedic with Trans-Care.
"Being able to be of service to those who have helped me in the past and being able to provide that service when care is definitely needed," said Lyle.
Ivy Tech College currently has twenty-four students in the paramedic science program and twenty EMT students.