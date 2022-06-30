Ivy Tech receives 1 million dollars from READI grant funding to help benefit students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Ivy Tech has been awarded 1 million dollars of READI funding.
It will use this money to re-vamp its school of health science and diversity and career center. The 9 health programs will expand to allow for more students to enroll. Classrooms will be modernized to improve learning conditions including respiratory therapy, paramedic sciences, and sonography.
The respiratory classroom is currently under construction to allow for expansion and more materials. The vice chancellor, Deanna says these improvements will have a positive impact on students.
"It's just going to allow more hands on more time where before you may have 18 people sharing one and now we're going to have 18 so it will amp up that experience for them" shares King.
The second focus is on diversity, equity, and belonging. The funding will allow a space on campus that is a safe place for students to come to feel welcome and heard.
Ivy Tech's chancellor, Lea Anne Crooks says this grant money will help offer more opportunities for students to grow.
"We need to continue those efforts and make sure we're valuing every individual, every culture, in every diversity aspect" shares Crooks.
Renovations are expected to be completed in about a year.