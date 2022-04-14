Ivy Tech looks to help students with college expenses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - African-American students got the opportunity to learn more about how to make college affordable.
Ivy Tech in Terre Haute hosted the Bowen Scholars Day on Thursday.
The college partnered with Vigo County School Corporation to invite African American juniors and seniors to learn more about Bowen scholarship.
Students also got a tour of campus and saw what Ivy Tech offers.
The scholarship is given to 20 African American students each year.
It can be renewed for two years.