Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday will lead to lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, lower White, and Wabash Rivers. River flooding
could last into next week in lower parts of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 15.8 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ivy Tech looks to help students with college expenses

  • 0
Ivy Tech
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - African-American students got the opportunity to learn more about how to make college affordable. 

Ivy Tech in Terre Haute hosted the Bowen Scholars Day on Thursday.  

The college partnered with Vigo County School Corporation to invite African American juniors and seniors to learn more about Bowen scholarship. 

Students also got a tour of campus and saw what Ivy Tech offers. 

The scholarship is given to 20 African American students each year. 

It can be renewed for two years.  

News 10 at 6 producer

Producer of News 10 at 6. Have a question or story idea? Reach out to me!

