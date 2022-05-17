Ivy Tech is offering a (free) way for high schoolers to earn college credit this summer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech's Terre Haute campus is offering free college classes to high school students this summer.
High school students can earn college credit thanks to a partnership with the state and the Vigo County School Corporation.
"These free high school courses get students closer to earning some sort of credential that either gets them into their four-year partners a little bit quicker so you may be starting as a sophomore and it's also getting you that credential to get right into the workforce if that's the way you're going as well," Amanda Cox, the Director of Admissions and Recruitment at Ivy Tech said.
If your student is interested in the free courses, contact the College Connection Coach at Ivy Tech.