Ivy Tech in Terre Haute is asking for $55.6 million for renovations, new buildings. Here's what it could go toward

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college is asking for several millions of dollars from Indiana legislators.
The school would use the money to invest in its buildings and bring a major program on campus.
Ivy Tech in Terre Haute is asking Indiana state legislators for money.
It's hoping to give students and the community better opportunities.
Ivy Tech in Terre Haute is asking for $55.6 million for a new building and renovations on campus.
The plan is to build a new, two-story structure around the current one.
It will include a welcome center and different offices for student support.
The plan also adds room for the nursing program.
Campus staff say, right now, the nursing program is about a 5-minute drive from the main campus in Terre Haute.
Staff at Ivy Tech say these improvements would be an investment into the future of workers in the state of Indiana.
"We take that very seriously, that our role is to educate and train people for the workforce, and getting students who want to come onto campus and who are going into the labs that are high-end labs is a very important piece of that," Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor Lea Ann Crooks said.
It's hoping to use that money to help expand its nursing program.
An expansion would allow more cross-collaboration between healthcare programs.
Staff at Ivy Tech hopes to take a room like the one at the current campus and build some more like it.
"Having new lab spaces that are attractive to an incoming student, as well as giving them the exposure to what they're going to see out in the workforce is a critical piece," Crooks said.
Crooks says while the campus is thankful for the lab the campus has right now, more labs could create more opportunities, and also bring in more students.
"Even though we know we have the facilities, we just know we need to step up what we have available to attract students," Crooks said.
Campus leaders should learn if their request is approved at the end of the legislative session next month.