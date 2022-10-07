Ivy Tech hosts around 250 potential students for Go Ivy Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, Ivy Tech Community College hosted nearly 250 high schoolers for Go Ivy Day.
Students visited the Terre Haute campus to learn more about the school and what it has to offer.
Visitors got to ask questions and learn about scholarship options, campus life, and programs they could participate in.
If you missed out on Friday's event, you could always make it to the next Go Ivy Day.
"Our next one is in April, so as soon as we're done with this one, we will actually start working towards the next one and get that opened up for students to start signing up," Director of Recruitment Admission Amanda Cox said.