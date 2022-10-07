 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Ivy Tech hosts around 250 potential students for Go Ivy Day

  • 0
Ivy Tech
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, Ivy Tech Community College hosted nearly 250 high schoolers for Go Ivy Day.

Students visited the Terre Haute campus to learn more about the school and what it has to offer.

Visitors got to ask questions and learn about scholarship options, campus life, and programs they could participate in.

If you missed out on Friday's event, you could always make it to the next Go Ivy Day.

"Our next one is in April, so as soon as we're done with this one, we will actually start working towards the next one and get that opened up for students to start signing up," Director of Recruitment Admission Amanda Cox said.

You can also go here to schedule an event.

Recommended for you