...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Ivy Tech hosts a Bingo benefit for local students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks competed in a couple rounds of Bingo for a great cause.

Ivy Tech in Terre Haute hosted its third annual Bingo Benefit. Around 300 people came out for a chance to win a Coach purse or handbag. All proceeds go to the campus' priority areas and continue to support the Deanna King Endowed Scholarship.

Rachel Mullinnix is the director of development initiatives at Ivy Tech. She says it's great to see people support local students.

"To see our community to continue to turn out to come and support our students in large quantities, and make sure that their success here in our community is able to have the opportunity to be as successful as possible," said Mullinnix.

If you were unable to make it tonight, and would like to get involved in Ivy Tech's mission, call (812) 298-2389.

