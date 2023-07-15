Ivy Tech hosts a Bingo benefit for local students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks competed in a couple rounds of Bingo for a great cause.
Ivy Tech in Terre Haute hosted its third annual Bingo Benefit. Around 300 people came out for a chance to win a Coach purse or handbag. All proceeds go to the campus' priority areas and continue to support the Deanna King Endowed Scholarship.
Rachel Mullinnix is the director of development initiatives at Ivy Tech. She says it's great to see people support local students.
"To see our community to continue to turn out to come and support our students in large quantities, and make sure that their success here in our community is able to have the opportunity to be as successful as possible," said Mullinnix.
If you were unable to make it tonight, and would like to get involved in Ivy Tech's mission, call (812) 298-2389.