Ivy Tech executive to be next Indiana higher education chief

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers
in Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River at Williams, near Bedford, and near
Rivervale.

White River at Edwardsport, Hazleton, and Petersburg.

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White River is
slightly past Shoals. The crest of the White River is nearing
Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash River is slightly past
Vincennes. Flooding will gradually end this week, with the last of
the flooding forecast to end Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 PM CDT Sunday /5:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 18.7
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:30 PM CDT Sunday /5:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 19.4
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Wednesday, March 23.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ivy Tech executive to be next Indiana higher education chief

  • 0
Ivy Tech
By Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state commission that coordinates Indiana’s public postsecondary education system will soon have a new leader.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education voted unanimously Thursday to hire Ivy Tech Community College executive Chris Lowery as the state’s seventh commissioner for higher education.

He will replace Commissioner Teresa Lubbers, who announced late last year that she would step down from the post she’s held for about 13 years.

Lowery is senior vice president of workforce, careers and adult strategy at Ivy Tech Community College. In that job, he’s led the college’s workforce and career initiatives and organization.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement that the alignment between education and workforce “is critical to making Indiana a leader in attracting and developing talent.

“Chris is uniquely experienced and positioned to continue advancing this vital work,” he added.

After Lubbers concludes her service with the 14-member higher education commission at the end of March, Lowery will assume the role of Indiana’s higher education commissioner in mid-April.

The higher education commission was created in 1971 to plan, coordinate and define Indiana’s postsecondary education system to align higher learning with the needs of students and the state.

It also administers Indiana’s financial aid programs, including the 21st Century Scholars early college promise scholarship, which marked 30 years in 2020.

