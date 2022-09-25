Ivy Tech Community College is welcoming new students - Check out these events!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking to take your education to the next level, there are some opportunities with Ivy Tech Community College coming up this fall that you'll want to know about.
College GO! is happening right now through November. This is a statewide initiative to help students find the right college for them.
Students are invited to visit Ivy Tech complete the free application and discover the nearly 50 programs Ivy Tech offers.
Tuesdays @ the Tech will happen every Tuesday. Here, current and prospective students can learn the application process, register for classes, learn about financial aid, and discover new courses. It's also a time to connect with career coaches.
October 7 is "Go Ivy Day." Here, high school students and their families will tour campus, hear from current students, and discover Ivy Tech's offerings This is all free and lunch is provided.
Finally, November 6 is College Goal Sunday. On this day, financial aid professionals will help incoming students fill out the Free Application for Student Aid or FAFSA.
To learn more about these events, or to set up a personalized visit experience, click here.
To get started at Ivy Tech, prospective students should complete the free
application for admission by clicking here.
Those interested in getting started now can enroll for classes that start on October 24 and January 17 after applying and being accepted.