Ivy Tech Community College hold orientation for 100 new nursing students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of 100 men and women came together Wednesday morning at Ivy Tech Community College to begin their new careers. Local students are taking their first steps in becoming the next generation of nurses and making a difference in the world of healthcare.

Right now, there is a shortage of nurses nationwide including right here in the Wabash Valley. That is why events like the new student nursing orientation at Ivy Tech are so important.

On Wednesday, students went through orientation to get a glimpse of what their futures look like. They received packets with information, spoke with their new professors, and listened to nurses who were once in the scrubs. Briana Sappingfield is one of the 100 accepted into the program. She says there is a mix of emotions, knowing she's taking the first step in her new career.

"I was really excited to get accepted into the program," she said. "It was really never wracking just because, you know, it's your future and you want to do good."

Kim Cooper is the school of nursing dean for both the Terre Haute and Greencastle campuses. She also has 30 years of nursing experience. Cooper says in that time, she has seen the number of people gong into nursing rise and fall. Right now, they are at an all-time low.

"We need them in our nursing homes, our physician practices, in our hospitals, and in our communities," she said. "Those 100 people can go so far in completing and filling some of the vacancies that we have."

Cooper knows this group of new student won't solve the problem plaguing the country, but they will all contribute to the shortage locally.

Cooper said, "So those 100 students, any of those who stay in our area, they can make and incredible difference on the lives of our families in the Wabash Valley."

Sappingfield's dream of becoming a nurse is relatively new, but after seeing first-hand what comfort people in the position can bring...she knew right away she wanted to be a part of it.

"When I gave birth to my son about a year ago, the care that I received and the compassion the nurses showed me just motivated me," she said. "I want to be a nurse and do it for other people."

If you are interested in joining the nursing program at Ivy Tech you can visit their website here.