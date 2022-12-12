Ivy Tech announces "Achieve Your Degree" program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The state of Indiana is parnterning with Ivy Tech for the Achieve Your Degree program. They are offering state employees an affordable education with no upfront tuition costs.
Rather than students paying for tuition during enrollment, the state will pay Ivy Tech directly when a course is completed.
Eligibility requirements:
- you must have worked with the state for at least 12 months prior,
- have not received a disciplinary action a year before applying,
- and completed the course with at least "C"
Organizers say it will help create a stronger local workforce.
"Whether it be welding or nursing or whatever skill it is, the company is looking for. This way they let their employees skill up to their needs. So, it is good for the employee and the employer because it makes them more productive," Ivy Plus Career Link Executive Director Rodney Dowell said.
There will be an informational session on Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
It will be at Ivy Tech's Terre Haute location.