'I've never seen anything like this' - Wildfire haze causing allergy-like symptoms

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All day Wednesday, you could see a thick haze hanging around the area.
News 10 spoke to one woman who says the air quality here is unlike anything she has ever seen.
Robin Danek loves to spend summer evenings on her porch. These days -- she's had to limit her time outdoors.
"I've never seen anything like this -- even when I lived out of state in West Virginia and Iowa, we've never had a haze like this before," local mom Robin Danek said.
Right now, there is an air quality alert across Indiana. That's as the Canadian wildfire plume moves slowly through the Hoosier state.
Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken says the air is carrying particles that contain microscopic dust, soot, and liquid.
"A lot of these particles in the environment right now are irritants -- meaning, they cause airway irritation, dry, scratchy throat, a nuisance type of cough, and itchy eyes. Almost like an allergy-type of reaction," Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken said.
Sure enough, one of Danek's daughters is experiencing these unpleasant symptoms.
"My younger daughter seems to be having issues with nasal congestion and coughing, and she's not somebody who usually has that problem," Danek said.
Dr. Brucken says if you're having trouble breathing -- you need to get indoors. He suggests avoiding physical activity outdoors and rescheduling outdoor plans if possible.
If you are experiencing an allergic-type reaction, he says there are some things that can help.
"Steroid nasal sprays like Flonase and Nasonex. Even some of the ocular symptoms as well. There's eye drops that you can use to help blunt the inflammation," Dr. Brucken said.
Danek hopes the smoke fades soon -- so she can get back to rocking in her chair.