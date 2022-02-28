"I've lost trust in administration" - Vigo County parents speak out after Meadows Elementary closure decision resurfaces

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) Over the past several weeks, many Meadows parents have spoken up in frustration over the closing of the elementary school. The topic was rediscussed at Monday's school board meeting. At that meeting, board member Joni Wise requested to rescind the board's original 5-2 vote from January to close the school. But despite an outpour of criticism, the decision will stand to repurpose and close the school.
"I don't think the decisions that they're making are being well thought out holistically," Jenny Mueller, the Meadows PTO President and a parent of two students, said. "I think they have an agenda that they want to stick to and they're turning a blind eye on all of the other potential impacts and they're moving forward with that one piece. That line of thinking and decision making does not put the children first."
Many parents are frustrated about the decision due to what they call a lack of transparency from the board. One Indiana entity agrees. Just recently, Indiana's public access counselor determined the corporation's consolidation committee violated the open-door law. That means there should have been public notification for these committee meetings.
Although there are no legal repercussions, the loss of trust in many community members is being heard loud and clear.
"As a parent with children in the corporation, I've lost trust in administration," Mueller said." "It really concerns me for the future education of my children in this corporation"
On the other side, school board members say the decision to close Meadows Elementary was a difficult one. They say the main reason for this is to right-size the district and to stop ongoing deficit spending.
"When people think you are doing it the right way, you typically don't hear from those people," Dr. Rob Haworth, the superintendent of the Vigo County School Corporation, said. "However, when there are those folks who think you may be doing it the wrong way you could hear from several of those people. So, how do you discern between that silent majority with 'let's move forward' as opposed to those who don't want their schools closed."
But still, frustration stirs among many parents, like Mueller, who in the end, say all they want is what is best for their children.
The students currently at Meadows Elementary will be moved to three other local schools in the area. They will begin classes at their new designated schools beginning this fall.