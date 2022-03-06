"I've had a close friend of mine pass away because of toxic intake" Local vets show support for house bill

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River from Elliston to Hazleton.

Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel.

.Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along
portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the
next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages will rise again during
this time due to expected rainfall tonight into Monday. Minor
flooding is expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land.

Flooding on the lower portions of the White and Wabash Rivers may
last well into this week if not beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Monday morning by around 1100 AM
CST /1200 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From late Monday night to Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Sunday /8:30 PM EST Sunday/ the stage was 14.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall to 14.6 feet and then begin
rising early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above
flood stage early Tuesday morning to 18.5 feet early Thursday
morning. It will fall below flood stage Saturday morning to
11.0 feet and then begin rising Tuesday, March 15 then rise
again.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, south
central Indiana, southeast Indiana, southwest Indiana and west
central Indiana, including the following counties, in central
Indiana, Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson,
Marion, Morgan, Rush and Shelby. In east central Indiana, Henry
and Randolph. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence
and Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen, Putnam and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

"I've had a close friend of mine pass away because of toxic intake" Local vets show support for house bill

  • Updated
  • 0
Military

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The house passed a bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Burn pits were used to incinerate and burn waste, hazardous material, and chemical compounds at military sites in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Local veterans across the Wabash Valley want to see this bill make it to the President's desk. This includes veterans like Mike Egy.

"So many cases have been undiagnosed where they have had no diagnostic for them," he said. "Our veterans that have come back and they have these related issues to burn pits have never had a well-founded case before this."

U.S. Air Force veteran Tommy South served for 23 years. He knows firsthand how detrimental toxic born pits can be.

"I've had a close friend of mine pass away because of toxic intake while he was in service," he said.

Egy says there are so many things veterans go through.

"Multiple environmental conditions as well as mental conditions so this is just another list that we as responsible government should be taking on," he said.

According to CNN, the bill would expand health care eligibility for former military service members exposed to burn pits and other toxins and could provide coverage for up to 3.5 million veterans.

Egy says back when he served in the 70s things were different.

"We weren't allowed to wear our uniform when we traveled and now when we see a person in uniform traveling the first thing I do is touch my heart," Egy said.

The two chambers will have to reconcile the differences between their bills and likely re-vote on the final package before sending it to President Biden for his signature.

