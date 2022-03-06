"I've had a close friend of mine pass away because of toxic intake" Local vets show support for house bill

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The house passed a bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Burn pits were used to incinerate and burn waste, hazardous material, and chemical compounds at military sites in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Local veterans across the Wabash Valley want to see this bill make it to the President's desk. This includes veterans like Mike Egy.
"So many cases have been undiagnosed where they have had no diagnostic for them," he said. "Our veterans that have come back and they have these related issues to burn pits have never had a well-founded case before this."
U.S. Air Force veteran Tommy South served for 23 years. He knows firsthand how detrimental toxic born pits can be.
"I've had a close friend of mine pass away because of toxic intake while he was in service," he said.
Egy says there are so many things veterans go through.
"Multiple environmental conditions as well as mental conditions so this is just another list that we as responsible government should be taking on," he said.
According to CNN, the bill would expand health care eligibility for former military service members exposed to burn pits and other toxins and could provide coverage for up to 3.5 million veterans.
Egy says back when he served in the 70s things were different.
"We weren't allowed to wear our uniform when we traveled and now when we see a person in uniform traveling the first thing I do is touch my heart," Egy said.
The two chambers will have to reconcile the differences between their bills and likely re-vote on the final package before sending it to President Biden for his signature.