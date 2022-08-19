"I've got no regrets." Rockville Police Chief steps down after 6 years

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WHTI) - A local police chief is reflecting on his career.
That's because it's Rockville Chief Randy Kneeland's last day on duty.
Kneeland is well-known across the town of Rockville.
After six years of service as chief, he's stepping down, but not without leaving his mark on the department and the town.
"This is a beautiful town," said Kneeland as he made his final patrol through Rockville.
It was a bittersweet day for him, because to him, Rockville isn't just any old town.
"This is home. Friends and family and neighbors, that's what I see when I go around the town, so, when somebody calls me for help, I'm helping somebody I already know," Kneeland said.
As he helps those who need it, he's helped several others along the way.
One of those is his fellow officer and nephew Cameron Martin.
"I've had some truly remarkable people in my life in terms of role models, mentors, the chief being one of them," Martin said.
Martin says his uncle's work has helped the department double the number of officers protecting you and your family.
He says Kneeland and another uncle in law enforcement have been an inspiration to him.
"Having him and his brother both, you know, as active parts of my life, I can say in good conscience that without that role model, without that mentorship, I wouldn't be standing here," he said.
As Kneeland made his final patrol and drove around, waving goodbye to the town of Rockville for the final time, he was lost for words reflecting on his time serving the place he calls home.
"Just, I've got no regrets. No regrets at all. This is a great place to live and work and raise a family," Kneeland said.
He says going forward if the department ever needs anything, he's willing to help out.