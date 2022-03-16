E85 vs. regular unleaded? Experts weigh in on what type of gasoline could save you the most money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gas prices are up again, nearing a dollar higher than a month ago.
As prices rise, you may wonder if switching to E85 ethanol could help save you some money, or fuel economy.
When you are at the pump, there are a lot of choices when it comes to what goes in your car.
But, which of these options is the best?
Whether you fill up with E85 ethanol, regular unleaded or higher octane fuel, things are getting expensive.
It is especially expensive if you are like Adams Garage Foreman Ryan Bass and your vehicle requires diesel fuel.
"It's impacted mine a little bit, I've got a diesel truck and it's parked outside right now because I'm not going to pay that much for it," said Bass.
Out of all the possible choices to fill up your tank, auto experts said it is important to make sure you are choosing the right one.
Andy Adams, the owner of Adams Garage says it all depends on your vehicle, the price of gas and how well you maintain your vehicle.
Overall, he said the price of gas has made times a little bit challenging in his shop.
"We get a lot of customers call, and they just bought a new vehicle and it's flex-fuel and they're asking, you know, 'how does that work?''" said Adams.
Adams tells News 10 if you drive a vehicle that can use E85 ethanol, you lose about 25 % of your gas mileage.
He said with the prices where they are now, it is best to use regular unleaded gasoline.
For that to change, he says the price of gas would need to go up to about $5, and the price of ethanol would need to be around $3.
"We usually advise our customers, there's no benefit for them to run E85. Now with the current gas prices, if they keep going up, and that margin between E85 and gasoline spreads, then there would become a benefit to running E85," said Adams.
Bass says diesel is even more costly both with fuel economy and the price per gallon and for that reason, his truck is not moving for the foreseeable future.
"With the prices being more and higher, I refuse to pay it," said Bass.