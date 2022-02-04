"I've been pregnant and homeless" Local group spends the night outside as temperatures fall below zero

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - With temperatures dropping into the single digits, one local organization is raising awareness about homelessness.
Members of the Normandy Prayer Ministry and Hillcrest Community Center are hosting the annual One Cold Night in Clinton.
It may be one of the coldest nights of the year in Clinton, but that is not stopping people from sleeping outside to raise awareness for homelessness. Their only shelter throughout the night is the four walls of a box.
At the Hillcrest Community Center in Clinton, Loreal Cuffle-Cowden is out shovelling the sidewalks.
She is preparing for the coldest night of her year, one spent sleeping outside, surrounded by piles of snow and only a fire to keep her warm, she says she wants to help people in a position that is sadly, all too familiar to her.
"I was been there. I've been pregnant and homeless living in a backyard in a tent during winter myself. I've had the struggle, I know what it's like to not have food. People helped me get on my feet," said Cuffle-Cowden.
Four years later One Cold Night in Clinton continues and will not stop, even if the temperatures are below zero and snow is piling up.
Last year around 3,500 pounds of food and $1,500 were donated to the area's homeless population.
They say nothing is more touching than reaching the lives of others.
No matter who needs the help, Cuffle-Cowden is ready to lend a helping hand.
"They come to us in tears sometimes and devastation and they don't know what to do," said Cuffle-Cowden.
She works alongside her partner, Ron Edwards.
He says spending the night outside can be brutal, but is well worth it, being able to give to others.
"You're freezing! I mean, your fingers, your toes, I mean, everything. You're just numb, you know? I don't know...We're just trying to help any way we can," said Edwards.
Loreal says they could have postponed this year's cold night in Clinton because of the weather, but says she could not bring herself to do it, because many in the homeless population do not have anywhere to go on the coldest nights.
"You can't cancel life when you're out on the street and homeless. You can't say, 'oh, sorry, we're just not gonna do this,' you know?" said Cuffle-Cowden.
They say their faith is the only thing that can keep the flame burning and get them through this frigid night.
If you would like to donate, you can stop by the Hillcrest Community Center or mail them to PO box 127.