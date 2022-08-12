IUPUI is splitting up into two universities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana University and Purdue University voted to split Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis into separate organizations.
After IUPUI has served students for 52 years, IU and Purdue will manage each of their own programs at the now-split school.
Indiana University will take over operation of what is now the School of Science at IUPUI.
The Department of Computer Science will be under Purdue.
Purdue will assume responsibility for engineering, computer science and technology as a fully integrated expansion of Purdue West Lafayette.
IU will be responsible for providing certain administrative services for both academic organizations and for maintaining the intercollegiate athletic program.
For a full list of changes, go here.
Another change is the creation of a joint biosciences engineering institute. The institute will host a collaboration between the schools' health-related disciplines, like Purdue's Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering and Indiana University's School of Medicine.
"This is an historic moment for Indianapolis, for IU, and for our entire state," President Pam Whitten of IU said about the change.
Purdue's President, Mitch Daniels spoke about the new institute, saying, "What we are announcing today responds to calls we have heard from Indianapolis and across the state for a bigger and more visible Purdue in Indianapolis."
Changes from the separation should be finished by the Fall semester in 2024