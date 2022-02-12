IU survey shows how people may respond during COVID-19 test shortages

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Shortages of COVID-19 tests have been an issue for many parts of the country including right here in the Wabash Valley. Now, new data from an Indiana University survey shows us how the typical American may respond when there is a shortage.
In a research survey portraying hypothetical situations, it showed that when testing was not available, people could increase risky behaviors. This includes going out when they're experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, even if this was against the doctors' orders. They say this makes it much easier for the virus to spread.
Researchers say although a negative test is important to have, listening to your body is just as important too.
"We are relying more and more on tests to tell us things, and so we are relying less and less on what we feel in our bodies and what human beings tell us to do," Dr. Kate Christensen of the IU Kelley School of Business said. "That's why I think these results, this math, essentially which says your positive and negative will become increasingly important for future diseases. As we know, this pandemic has been going on and on and on and it may continue, and we may have another disease that pops up."
Dr. Christensen goes on to say getting tests to people quickly is so important in today's society. Additionally, she wants you to remember it's important to re-test if you're still feeling sick, especially when there is a possibility for a false negative.
