IU Police work barricade situation on campus

BLOOMINGTON Ind. (WTHI) - IU police are dealing with what they call a "dangerous situation" on campus.
Police are not releasing much information, but they have confirmed a subject has barricaded himself in the Indiana Memorial Union Hotel.
They said they have been talking with the individual. They asked that people stay away from the area and follow official instructions.
Earlier Monday evening IU police tweeted "A dangerous situation is occurring near the Indiana Memorial Union. Stay away from the area. Update to follow. Call 911 with any info."
School is not in session for students at this time.