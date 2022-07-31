IU Health responds to abortion ban bill passage to the House

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Health organizations are speaking up about the passage of Senate Bill One. This would ban nearly all abortions in Indiana.
On Saturday, IU Health released the following statement:
"As the largest healthcare provider and only academic health center in the state, IU Health’s priority remains to ensure our physicians and patients have clarity when making decisions about pregnancy, including the ability to address not only life-saving interventions but also to intercede when a pregnant woman’s health is at risk and to make sure our providers are not criminalized when doing so. The bill’s restrictions on a physician’s ability to do what is medically proven and appropriate for the health and life of a pregnant patient, plus the threat of criminalization, impact our ability to provide safe and effective patient care and could deter physicians seeking to live and practice healthcare in Indiana."
We will continue to bring you the latest on the Indiana Special Session 2022 both on air and online.